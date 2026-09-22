Deputy FM Yalchin Rafiyev attends several events on sidelines of 81st Session of UN General Assembly

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev attended several events on the first day of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, Report informs.

At the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) high-level discussion on critical civilian digital infrastructure and resilient public services he welcomed Azerbaijan's recent membership in the DCO and stressed that digital transformation and resilience must advance together.

⁠At the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group meeting on Muslims in Europe he expressed concern about rising Islamophobia, emphasizing the urgent need to protect religious freedom, prevent incitement and foster mutual respect among societies.

⁠⁠At the COP31 Action Agenda Announcement event he welcomed the solution-oriented COP31 Action Agenda and expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to work with brotherly Türkiye toward successful outcomes in Antalya.

⁠At the High-level "Rising Nations Gala Dinner" organized by Palau, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Tuvalu, to celebrate the adoption of UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise he contributed to discussions on imminent threats posed by rising sea levels to small island states.