Erdoğan voices support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has voiced support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to Report, Erdoğan made the remarks during his address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

He stressed that Türkiye's position on the South Caucasus was extremely clear.

"We want lasting peace to be established between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We appreciate and support the commitment to a settlement demonstrated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," Erdoğan said.