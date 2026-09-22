Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Erdoğan voices support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Region
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:40
    Erdoğan voices support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has voiced support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    According to Report, Erdoğan made the remarks during his address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    He stressed that Türkiye's position on the South Caucasus was extremely clear.

    "We want lasting peace to be established between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We appreciate and support the commitment to a settlement demonstrated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," Erdoğan said.

    Ilham Aliyev UN General Assembly Nikol Pashinyan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ərdoğan: Azərbaycanla Ermənistan arasında sülh prosesini dəstəkləyirik
    Эрдоган: Мы поддерживаем мирный процесс между Баку и Ереваном

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