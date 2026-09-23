Azerbaijan national football team to face Tajikistan in friendly

The Azerbaijan national football team will play a friendly match today, Report informs.

Aykhan Abbasov's team will face the Tajikistan national team.

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm Baku time (GMT+4) at the 8th Kilometer settlement stadium.

The game will be officiated by FIFA referee Roman Jitar of Moldova.

The Azerbaijan national team will play its next three matches in the UEFA Nations League. The team will face Lithuania away on September 27, Liechtenstein in Baku on October 1, and Lithuania in Baku on October 4.