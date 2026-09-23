Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan national football team to face Tajikistan in friendly

    Football
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 09:19
    Azerbaijan national football team to face Tajikistan in friendly

    The Azerbaijan national football team will play a friendly match today, Report informs.

    Aykhan Abbasov's team will face the Tajikistan national team.

    The match will kick off at 8:00 pm Baku time (GMT+4) at the 8th Kilometer settlement stadium.

    The game will be officiated by FIFA referee Roman Jitar of Moldova.

    The Azerbaijan national team will play its next three matches in the UEFA Nations League. The team will face Lithuania away on September 27, Liechtenstein in Baku on October 1, and Lithuania in Baku on October 4.

    Azerbaijan national football team Aykhan Abbasov Tajikistan
    Azərbaycan millisi bu gün yoldaşlıq oyununda Tacikistan yığması ilə üz-üzə gələcək
    Сегодня сборная Азербайджана по футболу проведет товарищеский матч с Таджикистаном

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