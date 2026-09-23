Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.09.2026)
Finance
- 23 September, 2026
- 09:34
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
98.14
|
- 3.39
|
37.29
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
88.97
|
- 7.78
|
31.55
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,383.20
|
6.80
|
42.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,863.69
|
- 185.14
|
3,800.40
|
S&P 500
|
7,764.64
|
- 0.06
|
919.14
|
Nasdaq
|
27,244.28
|
122.19
|
4,002.29
|
Nikkei
|
65,018.95
|
0.00
|
14,679.47
|
Dax
|
25,578.85
|
3.84
|
1,088.44
|
FTSE 100
|
10,708.33
|
- 30.68
|
776.95
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,154.91
|
15.97
|
5.41
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,938.08
|
- 11.83
|
- 30.76
|
Bist 100
|
13,198.84
|
- 138.85
|
1,937.32
|
RTS
|
861.92
|
16.08
|
- 252.21
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1426
|
- 0.0052
|
- 0.0319
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3316
|
- 0.0070
|
- 0.0157
|
JPY/USD
|
157.5700
|
0.0900
|
1.1200
|
RUB/USD
|
84.3001
|
0.6501
|
5.5501
|
TRY/USD
|
48.8372
|
0.0202
|
5.8810
|
CNY/USD
|
6.7084
|
0.0117
|
- 0.2806
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