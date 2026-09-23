Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.09.2026)

    Finance
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 09:34
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.09.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    98.14

    - 3.39

    37.29

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    88.97

    - 7.78

    31.55

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,383.20

    6.80

    42.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,863.69

    - 185.14

    3,800.40

    S&P 500

    7,764.64

    - 0.06

    919.14

    Nasdaq

    27,244.28

    122.19

    4,002.29

    Nikkei

    65,018.95

    0.00

    14,679.47

    Dax

    25,578.85

    3.84

    1,088.44

    FTSE 100

    10,708.33

    - 30.68

    776.95

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,154.91

    15.97

    5.41

    Shanghai Composite

    3,938.08

    - 11.83

    - 30.76

    Bist 100

    13,198.84

    - 138.85

    1,937.32

    RTS

    861.92

    16.08

    - 252.21

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1426

    - 0.0052

    - 0.0319

    USD/GBP

    1.3316

    - 0.0070

    - 0.0157

    JPY/USD

    157.5700

    0.0900

    1.1200

    RUB/USD

    84.3001

    0.6501

    5.5501

    TRY/USD

    48.8372

    0.0202

    5.8810

    CNY/USD

    6.7084

    0.0117

    - 0.2806
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (23.09.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (23.09.2026)

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