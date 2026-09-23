Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Trump hails Erdogan as 'tough cookie', 'fantastic guy'

    Other countries
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 09:26
    Trump hails Erdogan as 'tough cookie', 'fantastic guy'

    US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Middle Eastern leaders, has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "tough cookie" and warned that he was not someone to "mess around with," Report informs.

    "Including my friend right over here from Türkiye. He's a tough cookie. You don't mess around with him," Trump said, speaking at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) multilateral meeting, referring to Erdogan. "I hope they translate this right. I hope we have a good translator, but he's fantastic. He's a fantastic guy," Trump said, turning toward Erdoğan and calling him "my friend."

    The Gaza peace plan became an excellent approach, the US president said, asserting that Iran seeks to acquire nuclear weapons and emphasizing that Washington will not allow this.

    He added that the Gaza peace plan was an excellent approach. At the same time, the US president claimed that Iran is striving to possess nuclear weapons.

    Donald Trump Recep Tayyip Erdogan United States of America
    Tramp: Ərdoğan möhtəşəm insandır
    Трамп: Эрдоган - выдающийся человек

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