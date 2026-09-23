Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to Iraq

The Turkish Armed Forces will gradually hand over the Bashiqa-Zilkan base in northern Iraq to the Iraqi Federal Government.

According to Report, the announcement was made at a joint press conference by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in New York.

Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said in a post on X that officials from the two countries had discussed all aspects of their strategic relations and agreed to deepen security cooperation.

The sides also agreed on the full restoration of state authority in Sinjar and an end to the presence of banned foreign armed elements there.

They further reached agreement on expanding bilateral trade and investment, immediately implementing signed agreements and accelerating joint strategic projects, particularly the Development Road Project.