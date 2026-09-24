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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Cyprus discuss political dialogue and regional developments

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 00:01
    Azerbaijan, Cyprus discuss political dialogue and regional developments

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides emphasized the importance of maintaining political dialogue.

    They also exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda and regional developments.

    The ministers discussed ongoing efforts to establish peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Constantinos Kombos Cyprus
    Ceyhun Bayramov kiprli həmkarı ilə Cənubi Qafqazda sülh prosesini müzakirə edib
    Джейхун Байрамов и Константинос Комбос обсудили мирный процесс на Южном Кавказе
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