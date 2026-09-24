Foreign tourist numbers at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix hit record high

The number of foreign tourists attending the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku for its 10th edition has reached a record high, exceeding 16,000, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Report.

This is the highest number of international visitors recorded since Formula 1 races began being held in Azerbaijan's capital.

In 2025, the event attracted 14,000 foreign visitors.

Growing international interest in the race has also been reflected in ticket sales. Tickets for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been purchased by fans from more than 120 countries, demonstrating the event's expanding global reach.