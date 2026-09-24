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    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports

    Sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 13:39
    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports

    The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Sports of North Macedonia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of sports, Report informs.

    According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, a delegation led by North Macedonian Sports Minister Borcko Ristovski is visiting Azerbaijan.

    As part of the visit, the delegation visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

    The delegation then met with Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov. The sides discussed prospects for developing sports cooperation, expanding the exchange of experience, and implementing joint initiatives.

    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports

    Farid Gayibov Ministry of Youth and Sports North Macedonia
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Şimali Makedoniya arasında idman sahəsində əməkdaşlığa dair Memorandum imzalanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Северная Македония подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве в области спорта
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