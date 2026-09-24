Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign memorandum on cooperation in sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Sports of North Macedonia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of sports, Report informs.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, a delegation led by North Macedonian Sports Minister Borcko Ristovski is visiting Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The delegation then met with Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov. The sides discussed prospects for developing sports cooperation, expanding the exchange of experience, and implementing joint initiatives.