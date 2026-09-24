Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    Sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 12:00
    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has got underway in Baku.

    According to Report, the first free practice session began at 12:30 (GMT+4).

    A second practice session for the Formula 1 drivers will also be held today.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26.

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
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