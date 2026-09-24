Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku
Sports
- 24 September, 2026
- 12:00
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has got underway in Baku.
According to Report, the first free practice session began at 12:30 (GMT+4).
A second practice session for the Formula 1 drivers will also be held today.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26.
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