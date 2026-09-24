Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in sports

    Individual sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 13:51
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in sports

    Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with a delegation led by Nino Tsilosani, Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, the ministry's press service told Report.

    The meeting focused on the development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the fields of youth and sports.

    The sides also exchanged views on further strengthening ties between the relevant institutions of the two countries.

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in sports
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in sports

    Farid Gayibov Nino Tsilosani Ministry of Youth and Sports Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan arasında idman sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
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    Азербайджан и Грузия обсудили сотрудничество в сфере спорта
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