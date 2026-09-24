Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in sports
Individual sports
- 24 September, 2026
- 13:51
Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with a delegation led by Nino Tsilosani, Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, the ministry's press service told Report.
The meeting focused on the development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the fields of youth and sports.
The sides also exchanged views on further strengthening ties between the relevant institutions of the two countries.
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