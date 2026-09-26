Mercedes driver George Russell's victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, the 15th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season, has entered the top 10 closest finishes in Formula 1 history.

According to Report, which cites the race's press service, Russell beat runner-up Max Verstappen of Red Bull by just 0.196 seconds, marking the closest finish in the championship since 2002.

Overall, Russell's Baku victory ranks 10th on the list of the closest finishes in Formula 1 history.

Ninth on the list is the 2002 Austrian Grand Prix, where eventual winner Michael Schumacher finished just 0.182 seconds ahead of runner-up Rubens Barrichello.