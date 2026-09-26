Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Championships in Italy
Individual sports
- 26 September, 2026
- 21:49
Azerbaijani gymnasts have won a bronze medal at the World Championships in acrobatic gymnastics in Pesaro, Italy.
The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report that the duo of Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov claimed bronze in the balance exercise with a score of 28.950 points.
Azərbaycan gimnastları dünya çempionatında bürünc medal qazanıblar
Азербайджанские гимнасты завоевали бронзовую медаль на чемпионате мира в Италии
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