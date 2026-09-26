Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Championships in Italy

    Individual sports
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 21:49
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Championships in Italy

    Azerbaijani gymnasts have won a bronze medal at the World Championships in acrobatic gymnastics in Pesaro, Italy.

    The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report that the duo of Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov claimed bronze in the balance exercise with a score of 28.950 points.

    Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Bronze medal
    Azərbaycan gimnastları dünya çempionatında bürünc medal qazanıblar
    Азербайджанские гимнасты завоевали бронзовую медаль на чемпионате мира в Италии
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