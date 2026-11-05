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A cycling event was held at the Heydar Aliyev Park Complex in Ganja to mark November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, the event was jointly organized by the Ganja City Executive Authority, the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Youth and Sports Department, and the federation.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played before the start, and the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

The cycling event, attended by athletes from the Ganja branch of the Republican Olympic Cycling School, students and volunteers, started in front of the Victory Arch and finished at the same location.

At the end of the event, participants were presented with certificates.