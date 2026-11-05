Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Ganja hosts cycling event to celebrate Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Individual sports
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 21:32
    Ganja hosts cycling event to celebrate Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    A cycling event was held at the Heydar Aliyev Park Complex in Ganja to mark November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, the event was jointly organized by the Ganja City Executive Authority, the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Youth and Sports Department, and the federation.

    The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played before the start, and the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

    The cycling event, attended by athletes from the Ganja branch of the Republican Olympic Cycling School, students and volunteers, started in front of the Victory Arch and finished at the same location.

    At the end of the event, participants were presented with certificates.

    November 8 – Victory Day Cycling
    Zəfər Günü münasibətilə Gəncədə veloyürüş keçirilib
    Photo
    В Гяндже прошел велопробег по случаю Дня Победы
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:15
    Trump: Ukraine deal could have implications for all of Europe
    Other countries
    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    All News Feed