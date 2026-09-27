Azerbaijan observes Remembrance Day

Today marks the sixth anniversary of the start of the Second Karabakh War.

As Report recalls, on September 27, 2020, under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched counteroffensive operations along the entire frontline in response to major military provocations and artillery shelling by Armenian forces targeting both military positions and civilian settlements in Azerbaijan.

This counteroffensive, later known as the Iron Fist operation, evolved into the 44-day Patriotic War. Throughout the war, President Aliyev delivered frequent addresses to the nation, which played a key role in uniting the Azerbaijani people and boosting national morale, ultimately influencing the course and outcome of the war.

In his first address on September 27, 2020, President Aliyev called on the nation to rally for victory. On November 8, he announced the liberation of the city of Shusha - a turning point that forced Armenia to admit defeat and sign a ceasefire.

On November 10, 2020, a trilateral statement was signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, officially ending the war. The Azerbaijani lands, which Armenian military units had gradually occupied for 4 years and had maintained under occupation for nearly 30 years, establishing strong military fortifications, barriers, and defense lines on their territory, were liberated within 44 days.

A portion of the military equipment seized from the Armenian army was displayed during the victory parade held in Baku on December 10, 2020, and is now exhibited at the Military Trophy Park, which opened in April 2021.

Azerbaijan has since re-established full sovereignty and constitutional order across its territory. Reconstruction efforts continue in the liberated areas, and the return of displaced residents to their native lands is underway.

In accordance with a presidential decree signed on December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan commemorates Remembrance Day on September 27 each year, honoring the soldiers and officers who fought and sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

State and local authorities are organizing events across the country and abroad to mark the occasion. As in previous years, prayers in memory of the fallen heroes will be held in mosques, churches, and synagogues throughout Azerbaijan.

At 12:00 pm, the nation will observe a minute of silence in remembrance of the martyrs.