Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Pezeshkian says meeting with Trump would not be useful

    Region
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 23:52
    Pezeshkian says meeting with Trump would not be useful

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said a meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, would be meaningless unless Washington accepts Tehran's proposal regarding the Strait of Hormuz, according to Report.

    "What problem would a meeting with Trump solve if the United States does not comply with what we signed?" the Iranian president said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

    According to Pezeshkian, Iran will not allow the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened for the transportation of US weapons.

    Earlier, Trump said he had rejected an Iranian plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Donald Trump US-Iran talks Strait of Hormuz
    Pezeşkian Trampla görüşün faydalı olacağına inanmır
    Пезешкиан не считает, что встреча с Трампом была бы полезной
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