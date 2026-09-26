Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Czechia holds remembrance event

    Foreign policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 23:32
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Czechia holds remembrance event

    The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Czechia held an event to mark September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report, the diplomatic mission said in a post on X that members of the Azerbaijani community, diaspora activists, representatives of student organizations and fellow Azerbaijanis attended the event.

    "The memory of the heroic sons and daughters who gave their lives defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our homeland was commemorated with deep respect," the post said.

    Azerbaijani Embassy Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Azərbaycanın Çexiyadakı səfirliyində anım tədbiri keçirilib
    В посольстве Азербайджана в Чехии состоялось памятное мероприятие
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