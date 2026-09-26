Azerbaijani Embassy in Czechia holds remembrance event
Foreign policy
- 26 September, 2026
- 23:32
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Czechia held an event to mark September 27 - Remembrance Day.
According to Report, the diplomatic mission said in a post on X that members of the Azerbaijani community, diaspora activists, representatives of student organizations and fellow Azerbaijanis attended the event.
"The memory of the heroic sons and daughters who gave their lives defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our homeland was commemorated with deep respect," the post said.
Azərbaycanın Çexiyadakı səfirliyində anım tədbiri keçirilib
В посольстве Азербайджана в Чехии состоялось памятное мероприятие
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