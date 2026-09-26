Wet snow and hail forecast for several regions of Azerbaijan
Ecology
- 26 September, 2026
- 23:23
Unsettled weather is forecast across several regions of Azerbaijan from the evening of September 28 through midday on September 30.
According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, rain is expected to begin in the western regions on Monday evening.
Rainfall will be heavy in some areas, with hail also possible. Wet snow is expected in high-altitude areas during the night of September 29.
The precipitation is expected to cause water levels in rivers to rise, while short-term flooding and mudflows are possible along some rivers in the Greater and Lesser Caucasus and the Lankaran-Astara region.
Bəzi rayonlara dolu düşəcək, sulu qar yağacaq
В ряде регионов Азербайджана выпадет мокрый снег, местами будет град
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