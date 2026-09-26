Tens of thousands left without power as storm hits northeastern US

A powerful storm that swept across the northeastern United States has left tens of thousands of people without electricity.

According to NBC News, cited by Report, around 75,000 residents in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts lost power.

The severe weather also led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights on Saturday. Disruptions affected, among others, Logan International Airport in Boston.

Several major US airlines, including United Airlines, warned passengers in advance of possible cancellations and delays and offered free rebooking for alternative dates.

Meanwhile, powerful wind gusts brought down numerous trees and power poles, causing roads to be blocked in several areas.

Meteorological services have warned that New York, Boston and Philadelphia could suffer significant damage from the storm in the coming period. Forecasts indicate that up to 15 centimeters of precipitation could fall across Long Island in the coming days. Waves of up to six meters are also expected in some coastal areas.