Martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Sarajevo
Foreign policy
- 26 September, 2026
- 22:30
The martyrs of the Patriotic War were commemorated at Friendship Park in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.
According to Report's Balkan bureau, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev, together with diplomatic mission staff and their Turkish counterparts, visited a memorial complex dedicated to the victims of Khojaly and Srebrenica and laid flowers at the site.
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