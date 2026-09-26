Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Sarajevo

    Foreign policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 22:30
    Martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Sarajevo

    The martyrs of the Patriotic War were commemorated at Friendship Park in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev, together with diplomatic mission staff and their Turkish counterparts, visited a memorial complex dedicated to the victims of Khojaly and Srebrenica and laid flowers at the site.

    Vilayat Guliyev Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Azerbaijani Embassy Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Sarayevoda Vətən müharibəsi şəhidləri anılıb
    В Сараево почтили память шехидов Отечественной войны
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