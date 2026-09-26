Martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Sarajevo

The martyrs of the Patriotic War were commemorated at Friendship Park in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

According to Report's Balkan bureau, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev, together with diplomatic mission staff and their Turkish counterparts, visited a memorial complex dedicated to the victims of Khojaly and Srebrenica and laid flowers at the site.