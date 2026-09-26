Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    100 fans to support Azerbaijan against Lithuania

    Football
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 22:56
    100 fans to support Azerbaijan against Lithuania

    One hundred fans will travel to support the Azerbaijan national team in their away UEFA Nations League match against Lithuania.

    The AFFA press service told Report that a total of 8,500 tickets have been sold for the match.

    The Group 2 match in League D between Lithuania and Azerbaijan will be played in Kaunas on September 27, with kick-off at 17:00 Baku time (GMT+4).

    UEFA Nations League Azerbaijani national team
    Azərbaycan millisini Litva ilə oyunda 100 azarkeş dəstəkləyəcək
    Cборную Азербайджана в матче c Литвой поддержат 100 болельщиков
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