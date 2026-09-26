100 fans to support Azerbaijan against Lithuania
Football
- 26 September, 2026
- 22:56
One hundred fans will travel to support the Azerbaijan national team in their away UEFA Nations League match against Lithuania.
The AFFA press service told Report that a total of 8,500 tickets have been sold for the match.
The Group 2 match in League D between Lithuania and Azerbaijan will be played in Kaunas on September 27, with kick-off at 17:00 Baku time (GMT+4).
Azərbaycan millisini Litva ilə oyunda 100 azarkeş dəstəkləyəcək
Cборную Азербайджана в матче c Литвой поддержат 100 болельщиков
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