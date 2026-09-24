Nine Kazakh servicemen killed after being swept into sea during Caspian drills

Nineteen servicemen were swept into the sea during military exercises on the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan, nine of them were killed, Report informs, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

The ministry noted that three servicemen were rescued, including one who was hospitalized.

Searches for the others are underway.

Forces and resources of the rescue services were immediately dispatched to the scene. Units of the Naval Forces, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, aviation, and other relevant services are involved in the search and rescue operation.