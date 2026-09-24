Formula 1: Problem detected on Mercedes driver Antonelli's car
Sports
- 24 September, 2026
- 13:07
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli encountered a setback during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
According to Report, a problem was detected on his car, resulting in the deployment of a yellow flag.
Antonelli reported that the issue was related to the car's hydraulic system.
The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is scheduled to conclude on September 26.
"Formula 1": "Mersedes" pilotu Antonellinin bolidində problem aşkarlanıb
У лидера "Формулы-1" Антонелли возникли проблемы с болидом на Бакинской трассе
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