Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Formula 1: Problem detected on Mercedes driver Antonelli's car

    Sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 13:07
    Formula 1: Problem detected on Mercedes driver Antonelli's car

    Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli encountered a setback during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

    According to Report, a problem was detected on his car, resulting in the deployment of a yellow flag.

    Antonelli reported that the issue was related to the car's hydraulic system.

    The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is scheduled to conclude on September 26.

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