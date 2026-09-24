Ali Iskandarli wins historic European bronze for Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani deaf shooter Ali Iskandarli has won a bronze medal at the European Championship, making history for the country's sport.

According to Report, he achieved the result at the competition in Novi Sad, Serbia.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's sporting history, the country's deaf shooters are competing at the European Championship for athletes with hearing impairments.

A total of 21 shooters from nine countries and one neutral team are taking part in the 10-meter air pistol event.

Ali Iskandarli and Nijat Azimov, competing under head coach Rasul Mammadov, both qualified for the final.

Iskandarli finished third, while Azimov placed fifth.