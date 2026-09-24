Azerbaijan MFA, MoD offer condolences to Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has offered condolences to Kazakh Defense Minister Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"I was deeply saddened by the news that nine servicemen died after falling into the sea during exercises in the Caspian Sea, one was injured, and seven others remain missing.

I pray for the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident, share the grief of their loved ones, and extend my deepest condolences to their families. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured serviceman.

I hope that the search and rescue operations will yield positive results. May they rest in peace," Hasanov said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of servicemen during military exercises conducted by the Naval Forces of Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives during the military exercises of the Navy of Kazakhstan in the Caspian Sea.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen servicemen, as well as to the brotherly people and Government of Kazakhstan.

May Allah grant the deceased eternal peace and their families strength and patience during this difficult time.

We hope for the safe rescue of those still missing and wish a speedy recovery to the injured serviceman," the MFA said on X.

On September 24, 19 Kazakh servicemen were swept away by a current due to a sudden deterioration in weather conditions while carrying out a training and combat mission on the coast of the Caspian Sea in the Mangystau Region. Nine of them were killed, while three were rescued.