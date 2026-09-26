Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has a very good investment climate

Azerbaijan has a very good investment climate, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event titled "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum under his patronage in Baku, Report informs.

The head of state emphasized that many leading international companies view Azerbaijan as a reliable partner in various sectors of the economy.

"There is already a very good investment climate in the country. Azerbaijan has received $350 billion in investment over the past 20 years, half of which is foreign investment," he said.