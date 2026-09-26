Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has a very good investment climate
Business
- 26 September, 2026
- 09:30
Azerbaijan has a very good investment climate, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event titled "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum under his patronage in Baku, Report informs.
The head of state emphasized that many leading international companies view Azerbaijan as a reliable partner in various sectors of the economy.
"There is already a very good investment climate in the country. Azerbaijan has received $350 billion in investment over the past 20 years, half of which is foreign investment," he said.
Azərbaycan Prezidenti: "Ölkəmizdə çox yaxşı investisiya mühiti var"
Ильхам Алиев: За последние 20 лет Азербайджан накопил более $350 млрд инвестиций
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video