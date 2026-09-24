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    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    ECO states adopt Dushanbe Declaration on industrial cooperation

    Business
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 14:40
    ECO states adopt Dushanbe Declaration on industrial cooperation

    Member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have adopted the Dushanbe Declaration on Revitalizing Regional Industrial Cooperation.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry, the declaration was adopted at the 4th Meeting of ECO Ministers of Industry in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

    Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Alakbarov.

    Addressing the meeting, Alakbarov said Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing cooperation with the ECO and strengthening economic ties among member states. He noted that significant potential exists for expanding economic cooperation within the organization.

    Participants were also briefed on Azerbaijan's industrial and investment potential, measures to support business and entrepreneurship, the development of competitive and export-oriented production, industrial zones and existing support mechanisms.

    The meeting also covered digitalization, human capital development, investment, transport and logistics, and stronger trade connectivity among ECO member states.

    The ECO was established in 1964 and has 10 member states. Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992.

    ECO states adopt Dushanbe Declaration on industrial cooperation
    ECO states adopt Dushanbe Declaration on industrial cooperation

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