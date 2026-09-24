Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening multilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 21:04
    Azerbaijan, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening multilateral cooperation

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Côte d'Ivoire's Foreign Minister Nialé Kaba discussed bilateral relations on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that the sides noted the dynamic development of relations between the two countries, emphasizing the important role of interparliamentary ties, high-level visits and regular political consultations in strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

    The meeting also featured an exchange of views on Azerbaijan's active participation and chairmanship of international platforms, its expanding partnership with African countries, and key regional developments.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Nialé Kaba multilateral cooperation
    Azərbaycan – Kot-d'İvuar ikitərəfli münasibətləri müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Кот-д'Ивуар обсудили укрепление многостороннего сотрудничества
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:17

    Russell"s Baku win enters top 10 closest finishes in Formula 1 history

    Formula 1
    21:13

    Azerbaijani chess teams play another round at Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    20:35

    12 killed in explosion in northwestern Pakistan

    Other countries
    20:13
    Photo

    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku

    Cultural policy
    19:50
    Video

    Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev attends event as part of 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:03
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch main race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - UPDATED

    Formula 1
    19:00

    Azerbaijan and FAO discuss strengthening climate action

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Jeyhun Bayramov: We remain committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed