Azerbaijan, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening multilateral cooperation
Foreign policy
- 24 September, 2026
- 21:04
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Côte d'Ivoire's Foreign Minister Nialé Kaba discussed bilateral relations on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that the sides noted the dynamic development of relations between the two countries, emphasizing the important role of interparliamentary ties, high-level visits and regular political consultations in strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
The meeting also featured an exchange of views on Azerbaijan's active participation and chairmanship of international platforms, its expanding partnership with African countries, and key regional developments.
Azərbaycan – Kot-d'İvuar ikitərəfli münasibətləri müzakirə olunub
Азербайджан и Кот-д'Ивуар обсудили укрепление многостороннего сотрудничества
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