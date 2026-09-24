Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    French actress Marina Vlady dies at 87

    Show business
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 20:45
    French actress Marina Vlady dies at 87

    Famous French actress, singer and writer Marina Vlady has died at the age of 87, Report informs.

    According to French media outlets, which refers to the actress"s family.

    She rose to fame for her roles in the films The Sorceress and The Bee Queen.

    Marina Vlady actress
    Fransanın məşhur aktrisası Marina Vladi 88 yaşında vəfat edib
    Французская актриса Марина Влади умерла на 88 году жизни
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