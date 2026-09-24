French actress Marina Vlady dies at 87
Show business
- 24 September, 2026
- 20:45
Famous French actress, singer and writer Marina Vlady has died at the age of 87, Report informs.
According to French media outlets, which refers to the actress"s family.
She rose to fame for her roles in the films The Sorceress and The Bee Queen.
Fransanın məşhur aktrisası Marina Vladi 88 yaşında vəfat edib
Французская актриса Марина Влади умерла на 88 году жизни
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