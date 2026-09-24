Bochorishvili: Progress in Baku-Yerevan peace process important for entire South Caucasus
Foreign policy
- 24 September, 2026
- 20:36
Recent progress in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process is important both for the two countries and for the entire South Caucasus, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said during a meeting of the UN Peacebuilding Commission's Ministerial Council.
According to Report's Georgian bureau, she said that a more peaceful and predictable South Caucasus would create broad opportunities for economic development, investment, cooperation and regional connectivity.
Botchorishvili noted that strengthening stability in the region could contribute to the economic development of South Caucasus countries.
Gürcüstan XİN rəhbəri: Azərbaycan-Ermənistan sülh prosesi Cənubi Qafqaz üçün vacibdir
Бочоришвили: Продвижения в мирном процессе Баку и Еревана важны для всего Южного Кавказа
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