Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Bochorishvili: Progress in Baku-Yerevan peace process important for entire South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 20:36
    Bochorishvili: Progress in Baku-Yerevan peace process important for entire South Caucasus

    Recent progress in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process is important both for the two countries and for the entire South Caucasus, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said during a meeting of the UN Peacebuilding Commission's Ministerial Council.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, she said that a more peaceful and predictable South Caucasus would create broad opportunities for economic development, investment, cooperation and regional connectivity.

    Botchorishvili noted that strengthening stability in the region could contribute to the economic development of South Caucasus countries.

    Maka Botchorishvili Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process South Caucasus
    Gürcüstan XİN rəhbəri: Azərbaycan-Ermənistan sülh prosesi Cənubi Qafqaz üçün vacibdir
    Бочоришвили: Продвижения в мирном процессе Баку и Еревана важны для всего Южного Кавказа
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