Bayramov reaffirms support for Palestine, discusses preparations for OIC Summit in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on assuming office as Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's post on X, cited by Report, Bayramov stressed the importance of solidarity in combating growing Islamophobia and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for Palestinian statehood.

Expressing concern over the escalation of military conflicts in the region, the minister called for intensified diplomatic efforts and joint OIC action to counter discrimination and violence against Muslim communities worldwide.

He also briefed his counterpart on preparations for the OIC summit, which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2027.