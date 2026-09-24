Martinius Stenshorne tops second Formula 2 qualifying in Baku
Sports
- 24 September, 2026
- 15:27
The second qualifying session of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has concluded.
According to Report, Rodin Motorsport's Martinius Stenshorne set the fastest time.
His teammate Alex Dunne finished second, while Invicta Racing"s Rafael Câmara placed third.
The second qualifying session of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has begun in Baku.
According to Report, the session started at 14:45.
Earlier, ART Grand Prix driver Kush Maini set the fastest time in free practice, while Rodin Motorsport"s Alex Dunne topped the first qualifying session.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will conclude on September 26.
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