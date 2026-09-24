Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    EU Council approves temporary trade liberalization measures for Armenian exports

    Region
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 15:19
    EU Council approves temporary trade liberalization measures for Armenian exports

    The European Council has approved temporary trade liberalization measures providing for the elimination of import duties on around 80% of Armenian exports to the EU, Report informs, citing the Council's website.

    The measures are aimed at supporting Armenia's economy following the trade restrictions imposed by Russia and will remain in effect for two years.

    Under the new regime, import duties on a wide range of Armenian goods, including certain types of agricultural products, will be suspended.

    The European Council noted that the measures will contribute to maintaining and strengthening trade flows from Armenia to the European Union in line with the objectives of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

    At the same time, certain conditions and safeguard measures have been envisaged for the EU market in the event that imports have a negative impact on European producers.

    The final decision was adopted after the European Parliament approved the European Commission's proposal at a plenary session.

    The regulation must now be signed and published in the Official Journal of the European Union. It will enter into force on the day following its publication and will apply for two years.

    European Union Armenia
    Aİ Şurası Ermənistanla ticarətin müvəqqəti liberallaşdırılmasını təsdiqləyib
    Совет ЕС одобрил временную либерализацию торговли с Арменией
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:17

    Russell's Baku win enters top 10 closest finishes in Formula 1 history

    Formula 1
    21:13

    Azerbaijani chess teams play another round at Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    20:35

    12 killed in explosion in northwestern Pakistan

    Other countries
    20:13
    Photo

    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku

    Cultural policy
    19:50
    Video

    Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev attends event as part of 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:03
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch main race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - UPDATED

    Formula 1
    19:00

    Azerbaijan and FAO discuss strengthening climate action

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Jeyhun Bayramov: We remain committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed