Alex Dunne tops first Formula 2 qualifying session in Baku

The first qualifying session of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has concluded.

According to Report, Rodin Motorsport's Alex Dunne set the fastest time.

His teammate Martinius Stenshorne finished second, while Campos Racing"s Noel León placed third.

14:25

The first qualifying session of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has begun in Baku.

According to Report, the session started at 14:00.

A second qualifying session for Formula 2 drivers will also be held today.

Earlier, ART Grand Prix driver Kush Maini set the fastest time in Formula 2 free practice.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26.