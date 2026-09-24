Alex Dunne tops first Formula 2 qualifying session in Baku
Sports
- 24 September, 2026
- 14:56
The first qualifying session of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has concluded.
According to Report, Rodin Motorsport's Alex Dunne set the fastest time.
His teammate Martinius Stenshorne finished second, while Campos Racing"s Noel León placed third.
The first qualifying session of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has begun in Baku.
According to Report, the session started at 14:00.
A second qualifying session for Formula 2 drivers will also be held today.
Earlier, ART Grand Prix driver Kush Maini set the fastest time in Formula 2 free practice.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26.
"Formula 2" üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-prisində birinci sıralama turu başa çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
В Баку завершился первый квалификационный заезд "Формулы 2" — ОБНОВЛЕНО
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