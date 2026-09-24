Saudi Aramco chief says any oil interruption can be fixed 'within days'

Saudi Aramco's President and CEO, Amin Nasser, has told Nikkei Asia news magazine that it can restore disrupted oil operations within days and is seeking to build alternative export routes, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

The state oil giant is studying "a fourth and a fifth route" for crude oil exports in addition to its three primary ones, Nasser told the publication in Tokyo.

Aramco is considering expanding overseas storage capacity, including in Japan, to strengthen its ability to withstand disruptions, he added.

The company faces increasing attacks from Yemen's Houthi group, which is also blocking passage to Saudi ships through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait – a critical export route in the Red Sea. The Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed because of the US-Israel war on Iran.