Azerbaijan earmarks $2 billion for liberated territories in 2027
Finance
- 24 September, 2026
- 15:46
Azerbaijan plans to allocate 3.4 billion manats ($2 billion), or 8.25% of state budget expenditures, to the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories in 2027.
According to Report, Prime Minister Ali Asadov made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by him.
"Overall, from 2020 through 2026, more than 25 billion manats ($14.7 billion) has been allocated from the state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories," he said.
Azərbaycan gələn il Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura 3,4 milyard manat xərcləyəcək
Азербайджан в 2027 году направит 3,4 млрд манатов на Карабах и Восточный Зангезур
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