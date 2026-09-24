Azerbaijan earmarks $2 billion for liberated territories in 2027

Azerbaijan plans to allocate 3.4 billion manats ($2 billion), or 8.25% of state budget expenditures, to the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories in 2027.

According to Report, Prime Minister Ali Asadov made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by him.

"Overall, from 2020 through 2026, more than 25 billion manats ($14.7 billion) has been allocated from the state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories," he said.