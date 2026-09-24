Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan earmarks $2 billion for liberated territories in 2027

    Finance
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 15:46
    Azerbaijan earmarks $2 billion for liberated territories in 2027

    Azerbaijan plans to allocate 3.4 billion manats ($2 billion), or 8.25% of state budget expenditures, to the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories in 2027.

    According to Report, Prime Minister Ali Asadov made the remarks at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by him.

    "Overall, from 2020 through 2026, more than 25 billion manats ($14.7 billion) has been allocated from the state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories," he said.

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Ali Asadov Azerbaijan's state budget
    Azərbaycan gələn il Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura 3,4 milyard manat xərcləyəcək
    Азербайджан в 2027 году направит 3,4 млрд манатов на Карабах и Восточный Зангезур
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