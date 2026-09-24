AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator is being showcased for residents and visitors of Baku on the ground floor of the JW Marriott Absheron Baku Hotel as part of a joint initiative by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Boeing.

According to Report, the simulator will be available to visitors from September 24 to 26.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner simulator accurately replicates all elements of the aircraft's cockpit. Equipped with large-format navigation displays, a control yoke, throttle levers, pedals, and authentic pilot seats, the simulator provides a highly realistic flight experience.

Its software fully recreates the aircraft's flight systems, allowing participants to experience all stages of a flight, including takeoff, cruising, and landing. The simulator also offers a unique opportunity to explore the Dreamline's innovative technologies and fuel efficiency.

Boeing describes the 787 Dreamliner as one of the most successful wide-body aircraft models in the world.