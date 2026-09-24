Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 13:20
    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku

    A Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator is being showcased for residents and visitors of Baku on the ground floor of the JW Marriott Absheron Baku Hotel as part of a joint initiative by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Boeing.

    According to Report, the simulator will be available to visitors from September 24 to 26.

    The Boeing 787 Dreamliner simulator accurately replicates all elements of the aircraft's cockpit. Equipped with large-format navigation displays, a control yoke, throttle levers, pedals, and authentic pilot seats, the simulator provides a highly realistic flight experience.

    Its software fully recreates the aircraft's flight systems, allowing participants to experience all stages of a flight, including takeoff, cruising, and landing. The simulator also offers a unique opportunity to explore the Dreamline's innovative technologies and fuel efficiency.

    Boeing describes the 787 Dreamliner as one of the most successful wide-body aircraft models in the world.

    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku
    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku
    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku
    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku
    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku
    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku
    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku
    AZAL showcases Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight simulator in Baku

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Boeing 787 Dreamliners Flight simulator
    Photo
    AZAL Bakıda "Boeing 787 Dreamliner" uçuş simulyatorunu nümayiş etdirir
    Photo
    AZAL демонстрирует в Баку симулятор полета Boeing 787 Dreamliner
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