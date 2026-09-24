Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    President Ilham Aliyev receives executives of Chinese and Italian companies

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 14:01
    President Ilham Aliyev receives executives of Chinese and Italian companies

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kai-Fu Lee, Chief Executive Officer of China's 01.AI and Sinovation Ventures, and Filippo Malinverno, Coordinator for International Summits and Head of Development in Saudi Arabia at Italy's TEHA Group, on September 24, Report informs.

    The guests expressed their gratitude to the head of state for the reception and confirmed their participation in the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, to be held in Baku under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, highlighting the significance of the event.

    President Ilham Aliyev hailed Azerbaijan's close ties with both China and Italy, noting that businesspeople from both countries invest in Azerbaijan.

    The sides noted the approval of the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028," while highlighting Azerbaijan"s favorable business climate and the conducive conditions created for local entrepreneurs and foreign investors alike.

    The meeting included an exchange of views on the practical applications of artificial intelligence in green energy, cybersecurity, education, and other sectors, while exploring opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the respective companies.

    President Ilham Aliyev receives executives of Chinese and Italian companies
    President Ilham Aliyev receives executives of Chinese and Italian companies
    President Ilham Aliyev receives executives of Chinese and Italian companies
    President Ilham Aliyev receives executives of Chinese and Italian companies
    President Ilham Aliyev receives executives of Chinese and Italian companies
    President Ilham Aliyev receives executives of Chinese and Italian companies
    President Ilham Aliyev receives executives of Chinese and Italian companies

    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Azerbaijan-Italy relations Azerbaijan-China relations
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    Президент Ильхам Алиев принял руководящих лиц китайских и итальянской компаний
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