Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa said peace with Israel could be achieved if the Jewish state changed its position and respected Damascus's rights.

According to Report, citing The Times of Israel, Al-Sharaa made the remarks during his address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He said the possibility of living in peace and security remained open to those who wanted peace, provided that it was a just peace protecting everyone's rights.

At the same time, the Syrian leader stressed that Damascus would not abandon its claims to the Golan Heights.

Al-Sharaa also said Israeli military attacks and incursions into Syrian territory ran counter to what he described as a global trend toward recognition of the Arab state's full sovereignty.