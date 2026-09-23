Jeyhun Bayramov meets US Congressman Joe Wilson
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 23:03
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Congressman Joe Wilson on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan-US strategic relations.
They highlighted the importance of institutional engagement with the US Congress in promoting long-term regional security, peace and stability.
The meeting also emphasized Azerbaijan's key role in the region.
Azərbaycan-ABŞ strateji münasibətlərinin inkişaf perspektivləri müzakirə olunub
Джейхун Байрамов и Джо Уилсон обсудили азербайджано-американские отношения
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