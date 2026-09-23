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    Euronews highlights Azerbaijani music at Montreux-Vevey festival

    Cultural policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 22:49
    Euronews highlights Azerbaijani music at Montreux-Vevey festival

    Euronews has aired a report on Azerbaijani music presented in the Swiss cities of Montreux and Vevey.

    According to Report, the segment highlighted Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage presented to an international audience as part of the 80th anniversary of the Montreux-Vevey Septembre Musical festival.

    The program featured a wide range of genres, from classical music and mugham to opera, jazz and traditional dance.

    Around 200 Azerbaijani artists took part in the event. The program included classical works performed by the State Symphony Orchestra alongside pieces reflecting Azerbaijan's national musical traditions.

    The Euronews report also highlighted the legacy of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, one of the founders of Azerbaijan's professional music school. Performances of his works formed an important part of the presentation of Azerbaijan's classical musical heritage.

    Mugham, an integral part of Azerbaijani music, was another major element of the program. It was presented alongside classical music, jazz, opera and traditional dance, showcasing the diversity of the country's musical culture.

    Euronews noted that the program introduced international audiences to both the ancient traditions and modern development of Azerbaijani music.

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