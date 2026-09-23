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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Nizami Ganjavi International Center launches high-level UNGA side event

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 22:30
    Nizami Ganjavi International Center launches high-level UNGA side event

    The Nizami Ganjavi International Center's (NGIC) XXXVII High-Level Meeting, "Rebuilding Trust, Cooperation and Global Stability for a Shared Future," has opened on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, the event is being held at the Harvard Club on September 23-24.

    The meeting brings together world leaders, former heads of state and government, senior representatives of international organizations, diplomats and experts at a time of growing global challenges and increasing importance of international cooperation and multilateral dialogue.

    Panel discussions on the first day cover "The Return of Power Politics and the Way Forward," "Multilateralism Under Pressure: Rethinking International Cooperation," "Debt, Development and the Future of Emerging Economies," and "From Ambition to Final Investment Decision: How COP31 Can Make Climate Commitments Investable."

    The two-day XXXVII High-Level Meeting will also address global stability, the future of multilateral cooperation, energy security, the climate agenda, artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty, global governance, collective action in healthcare and new principles of international cooperation.

    The event is an official side event of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    UN General Assembly Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    Nizami Gəncəvi Beynəlxalq Mərkəzinin toplantısı Nyu-Yorkda işə başlayıb
    В Нью-Йорке началось заседание Международного центра Низами Гянджеви
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