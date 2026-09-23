Fuad Huseynaliyev: Azerbaijan has always held heroism of martyrs and veterans in high regard

Azerbaijan has always held the liberation of its lands and the heroism of its martyrs and veterans in high regard, Fuad Huseynaliyev, Director of Report News Agency, said.

According to Report, he made the remarks at the presentation of the "Vətən daşı" (A Stone of the Homeland) documentary, organized by Global Media Group and Report News Agency ahead of the anniversaries of the Patriotic War and the anti-terror measures.

Huseynaliyev said projects highlighting the dedication of the Azerbaijani people, the courage of the army and the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief during the Patriotic War and anti-terror measures should be carried out regularly.

He also thanked Global Media Group head Elnur Abdullayev for his close involvement and support in organizing such projects.

Report News Agency Editor-in-Chief Namig Mayilov said the timing of the screening had not been chosen by chance.

He noted that tomorrow marks the memorial day of fallen Lieutenant Colonel Akram Shadmanov.

Mayilov said the concepts of conflict and war were now in the past and drew attention to the ongoing reconstruction work in the region.

"Today we are already in Karabakh, we have returned to Karabakh and are carrying out reconstruction work. In short, we are now at the stage of revival in Karabakh. In our film, we tried to present Azerbaijan as a state through the story of one family," he said.

Yunus Shadmanov, the father of Akram Shadmanov, also thanked those involved in the project.

He said that as long as the Azerbaijani people live, develop and rebuild Karabakh, the memory of the martyrs will be honored.