Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to hold 9th Joint Commission meeting this year

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said he hoped the ninth meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, to be held this year, would make an important contribution to developing and expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

According to Report, Sharifov made the remarks at an event marking the 96th anniversary of Saudi Arabia's National Day.

He said the two countries intended to continue joint efforts to further develop cooperation in the economy, trade, industry, investment, alternative and renewable energy, transport, tourism and other areas.

"In this context, the Joint Commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia plays an important role in deepening ties between our countries in various fields," Sharifov said.

He noted that preparations are currently underway for the commission's next meeting.

Sharifov said Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to relations with Saudi Arabia.

He added that since February 2026, Saudi citizens holding ordinary passports have been able to travel to Azerbaijan visa-free for one year.

"We are fully prepared for more active practical work to expand mutual visits," he said.

Sharifov expressed confidence that interstate relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia would continue to develop and strengthen at both bilateral and multilateral levels.