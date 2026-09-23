Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss Türkiye-Armenia normalization

    Region
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 23:30
    Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss Türkiye-Armenia normalization

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, the meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

    Erdoğan expressed support for the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia in bilateral trade and transport and stressed the importance of maintaining the positive momentum in relations.

    The sides also welcomed reciprocal steps in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Erdoğan said growing cooperation with Armenia within international organizations was contributing to normalization and invited Pashinyan to the COP31 Leaders Summit in Türkiye.

    UN General Assembly Nikol Pashinyan Hakan Fidan Ararat Mirzoyan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Türkiye-Armenia relations
    Ərdoğanla Paşinyan Azərbaycan-Ermənistan sülh prosesini müzakirə ediblər – YENİLƏNİB
    Эрдоган поддерживает нормализацию отношений Турции и Армении - ОБНОВЛЕНО
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:01

    Azerbaijan, Cyprus discuss political dialogue and regional developments

    Foreign policy
    23:47

    Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to Iraq

    Region
    23:30

    Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss Türkiye-Armenia normalization

    Region
    23:24

    Al-Sharaa says peace with Israel possible if Syria's rights respected

    Other countries
    23:03

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets US Congressman Joe Wilson

    Foreign policy
    22:49
    Video

    Euronews highlights Azerbaijani music at Montreux-Vevey festival

    Cultural policy
    22:30

    Nizami Ganjavi International Center launches high-level UNGA side event

    Foreign policy
    22:08
    Photo

    Fuad Huseynaliyev: Azerbaijan has always held heroism of martyrs and veterans in high regard

    Media
    21:44

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to hold 9th Joint Commission meeting this year

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed