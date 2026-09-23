Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss Türkiye-Armenia normalization

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, the meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Erdoğan expressed support for the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia in bilateral trade and transport and stressed the importance of maintaining the positive momentum in relations.

The sides also welcomed reciprocal steps in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Erdoğan said growing cooperation with Armenia within international organizations was contributing to normalization and invited Pashinyan to the COP31 Leaders Summit in Türkiye.