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Azerbaijan's Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov has attended a roundtable of military prosecutors from member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to Report, citing the Prosecutor General's Office, the first such roundtable of military prosecutors from CIS and SCO member states was held in Kazan, Russia, on September 30.

At the inaugural meeting of the newly established platform for developing cooperation among military prosecution bodies, participants discussed improving prosecutorial oversight in ensuring border security, strengthening legality and law and order in military institutions, preventing offenses, and expanding the exchange of professional experience and information.

During the main session, Deputy Prosecutor General and Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov provided detailed information about the structure, powers and activities of Azerbaijan's military prosecution bodies.

Participants also exchanged views on strengthening direct professional contacts among military prosecutor's offices, developing coordinated approaches to ensuring security and studying best practices in this field.

As part of the visit, Ahmadov held a bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Prosecutor General and Chief Military Prosecutor Valery Petrov.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the military prosecution bodies of Azerbaijan and Russia, expanding the exchange of professional experience and other issues of mutual interest.

Ahmadov also met with Sun Xiujun, Chief Prosecutor of the Military Procuratorate of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The sides exchanged views on establishing and developing ties between military prosecution bodies, sharing experience in ensuring the rule of law and opportunities for future cooperation.