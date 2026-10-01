Mehmet Ali Tahancalio: AZE-122 rocket developed by Azerbaijani specialists trained in Türkiye
Military
- 01 October, 2026
- 15:13
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The AZE-122 rocket was created by Azerbaijani graduates and young specialists who completed training in Türkiye, Azroksan CEO Mehmet Ali Tahancalio said at the ADEX 2026 defense exhibition in Baku, Report informs.
According to him, the entire process of producing the new rocket was carried out by personnel who finished a training program in Türkiye.
"We want not just to manufacture products, but to create a full-fledged defense industry ecosystem, forming a special work culture in this area. In this process, we have established close cooperation with Roketsan," the CEO noted.
Mehmet Ali Tahancalio: "AZ-122" raketinin istehsalını Türkiyədə təlim almış azərbaycanlı mütəxəssislər həyata keçirib
Мехмет Али Таханджалио: Ракету AZE-122 создали азербайджанские специалисты, обучавшиеся в Турции
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