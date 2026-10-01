Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 2

    Ecology
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 14:38
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 2

    Intermittent rain and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on the evening of October 2, with showers likely to become heavy toward night.

    According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, the weather will be partly cloudy, occasionally overcast and mainly dry during the day. A moderate northwesterly wind is expected to strengthen at times from daytime.

    Temperatures in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be 16-19°C at night and 21-26°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be around 762 mmHg, while relative humidity will range between 60% and 70%.

    Intermittent rain is also expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. In some areas, precipitation may be heavy, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, while snow is expected in high mountainous areas. Rainfall is likely to intensify in the evening.

    Fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. A moderate westerly wind may strengthen at times during the day.

    Temperatures will be 14-18°C at night and 23-27°C during the day in the regions, and 5-10°C at night and 10-15°C during the day in mountainous areas.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Sabah Azərbaycanda leysan yağacaq
    Завтра в Азербайджане ожидается ливень
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