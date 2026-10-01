Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan seeks stronger, less dependent defense industry

    Industry
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 15:06
    Azerbaijan seeks stronger, less dependent defense industry

    The development of intellectual property in Azerbaijan is important for reducing dependence in the country's defense capabilities, Orkhan Yusubov, Chairman of the Board of the Defense Industry Research and Innovation Center under the Ministry of Defense Industry, said at a panel discussion held as part of ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition in Baku.

    According to Report, Yusubov said the institution he heads bears significant responsibility in this regard.

    "We believe that the Center's activities will create significant value for the economy. Throughout history, products manufactured by the defense industry have not only created high added value, but have also contributed to major scientific discoveries and inventions, as well as the development of intellectual property, or what we call know-how. This intellectual property represents the capabilities of our country, our people and our nation," he said.

    Yusubov added that this would be particularly important in the coming years for further strengthening Azerbaijan in this field, increasing its defense potential and reducing dependence in terms of defense capabilities.

    He said the Center would work actively with universities and other members of the ecosystem, expressing hope that the ecosystem would grow and achieve significant results in the coming years.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) intellectual property
    Müdafiə Sənayesi Tədqiqat və İnnovasiya Mərkəzi iqtisadiyyatda ciddi dəyər yaratmağı hədəfləyir
    Орхан Юсубов: Интеллектуальная собственность снизит зависимость Азербайджана в оборонной сфере
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