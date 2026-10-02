8th Congress of New Azerbaijan Party held, President Ilham Aliyev addresses event - UPDATED

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held on October 2 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear congress participants,

The congress of the New Azerbaijan Party is a significant event in the socio-political life of our country. I can say that our party's activities, the decisions it adopts, and its political course are of great importance not only for our country but also for the entire region. The New Azerbaijan Party is the largest political force not only in Azerbaijan but also in the South Caucasus as a whole. Although founded as an opposition party, our party has been in power for more than 30 years. The activists of our party have played a major role and made a great contribution to the successful and honorable path our country has traversed in recent years.

Our congress is taking place in a new socio-political and geopolitical environment. This is the first time that our congress has been held after Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Our 7th congress was also held in what was then a new environment, because only a few months had passed since our glorious Victory, and the entire world was talking about our Victory. Azerbaijan itself, single-handedly, put an end to the occupation and, at the same time, created new realities in the region. Since then-from our Victory in the Second Garabagh War until today-these realities have been accepted by the entire world. However, this was not easily achieved. Over these years, we faced very serious resistance. We faced campaigns directed against Azerbaijan that were filled with lies and slander. Certain countries were seriously discussing the imposition of sanctions against us. Yet our determination, unyielding efforts, political steps, and, above all, the unified stance of the Azerbaijani people overturned all these malicious intentions. The Second Garabagh War is our glorious history. November 8 will forever be our holiday. September 20 carries equal significance, because it was on September 20, 2023, that Azerbaijan put an end to separatism, ended the occupation, and restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace! Their cherished memory will live in our hearts forever.

These two military Victories hold immense significance not only for our people and our state but also for the entire world. First and foremost, a new precedent was created, and we achieved these victories against the backdrop of resistance from major powers. It is no secret that the main objective of the Minsk Group, created in 1992, was to freeze the conflict, rather than to assist in restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. From the very first day of the Second Garabagh War and throughout the 44 days, immense pressure and threats were directed at us-both publicly and behind closed doors. Yet no one could turn us from our path.

The Azerbaijani people united like a fist to demand their rights, and the Azerbaijani leadership fulfilled this honorable mission. Azerbaijan paved the way for major geopolitical changes. Those who once said, "Garabagh is Armenia, full stop," now say, "Garabagh is Azerbaijan!" They say this out of necessity. The recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity by Armenia is not merely a display of goodwill and cannot be regarded as such. All the blame cannot be pinned on Armenia's previous leadership, even though former Armenian leaders are all war criminals and must face punishment. The current Armenian leadership used to make territorial claims against us, attempted to insult the Azerbaijani people, and offended the dignity of the Azerbaijani people with inappropriate and uncouth statements. In other words, we must never forget any of this. Today, when certain foreign circles try to portray the current Armenian leadership as a dove of peace, we remind them of this history every single time. We remind them of the history of 2018–2020 so that history is not distorted and false narratives do not erase actual history.

Following our glorious Victory, our efforts were focused on fully restoring our territorial integrity. We did not pause even for one day, and we did not take a single day off in fulfilling this honorable mission. Consequently, during the period between the Second Garabagh War and the anti-terror operation, we operated on several fronts simultaneously. On the political stage, so that pro-Armenian countries opposed to us would not achieve their dirty objectives, we conducted a very serious international awareness campaign in international organizations, as well as on the ground. We significantly improved our strategic positions in the Garabagh region, and several successful military operations were carried out. These operations were very short-term, as they were meant to be; the necessary steps were simply taken to lay the groundwork for September 20 and to achieve our goal with minimal casualties. Furthermore, the developments taking place along the conditional Azerbaijan–Armenia border effectively established the core foundation for Armenia's complete recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. As a result, in October 2022, Armenia officially recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, thereby acknowledging-perhaps without even realizing it-that the Armenian armed formations located in Garabagh at that time were occupying forces. Following that, the legal basis for bringing that region under full control, neutralizing illegal armed formations, and disarming them was further reinforced. Although this basis had always existed, the entire world recognized Garabagh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. However, we all know that one thing is said in words while another is done behind closed doors. Thus, we faced this hypocrisy for 30 years, but the fist of the Azerbaijani soldier put an end to this hypocrisy.

The date marking the beginning of our victories was the founding congress of the New Azerbaijan Party. At that time, the courageous and progressive individuals of our society, people who cared about the fate of the Azerbaijani state, united around National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The founding congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, held in Nakhchivan in November 1992, effectively paved the way for our victories. This was a public mandate. Because by that time, Azerbaijan had already fallen into a state of chaos. After the restoration of independence, and even prior to it, we suffered immense losses. Both the loss of land and the ongoing negative developments within our country were effectively turning Azerbaijan into a failed state. The succession of so-called leaders was virtually paralyzed, unable to fulfill their duties, and, as a result, our lands began to be occupied piece by piece. First and foremost, Azerbaijan lost complete control over the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast. Following that, the Shusha and Lachin districts fell under occupation in May 1992, and just one month later, the APF-Musavat duo came to power. In other words, it was directly their crime. To seize power and overthrow the leadership of that time, they resorted to this provocation, effectively handing over the territory to Armenia, after which our losses grew even greater.

The occupation of Kalbajar in April 1993 effectively created a vast geographic link between Armenia and the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast. Consequently, personnel, weapons, ammunition, and heavy equipment were brought in from Armenia in even greater quantities. In fact, our country's defeat in the First Garabagh War occurred at that point.

Indeed, looking at the period after Heydar Aliyev-I refer to the 1980s-anyone can clearly see that the subsequent leaders of Azerbaijan failed to comprehend their duties, displaying weakness, cowardice, and desertion. Suffice it to say that out of the four leaders who governed Azerbaijan after Heydar Aliyev-both during the Soviet period and during the era of independence-three fled Baku. Faced with a state of war or already suffering from Armenian aggression, they effectively abandoned the country and the people to their fate and fled Baku-two to Moscow and one to Keleki. As for the fourth, he was simply dismissed from his post by the Soviet leadership even before the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict had begun, which is likely why he remained in Baku. This is a disgraceful history. In my view, we can never erase this history; we know it, and the younger generation must know it as well-who governed Azerbaijan and what disasters our people were forced to endure. Therefore, the establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party, I repeat, was the demand of the people. The return of Heydar Aliyev to power was the demand of the people. Because the people knew full well that less than two weeks after Heydar Aliyev was removed from the Politburo and Soviet governance-in November 1987-Armenian nationalists raised the issue of unifying Garabagh with Armenia. This proposal was supported by the Soviet leadership and Gorbachev, the "butcher of Baku." In effect, the Soviet leadership had already made its decision at that time. Meanwhile, the treacherous leaders and the entire treacherous leadership in power in Azerbaijan were merely tools in their hands. Imagine-if Heydar Aliyev had been in Azerbaijan at that time, he would never have allowed these calamities to befall the Azerbaijani people. He would never have permitted separatist tendencies to take root in Garabagh. Knowing all this full well, the Azerbaijani people linked their hopes for salvation solely with Heydar Aliyev and, demonstrating wisdom as always, elected the National Leader as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in October 1993. However, by that time, we had already faced immense losses-loss of territory and a completely collapsed economy. In a country rich in oil and gas, shortages of gas and electricity emerged. Inflation exceeded 1,000 percent, and the treasury was empty. While Armenia was occupying our lands, the APF-Musavat duo initiated a civil war, shedding brotherly blood. Afterwards, each fled cowardly into hiding, committing desertion. See, under such circumstances, the Azerbaijani people entrusted their fate to their leader.

The period that followed was also exceedingly difficult and full of trials. However, a resolute, courageous, and prominent personality like Heydar Aliyev was able to stand against all of this, and his presence played the leading role in preserving Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and saving the country from disintegration. The threats of separatism and division, two coup attempts, and economic hardships-all of these were the reality back then.

We had a population of eight million, one million of whom were refugees and internally displaced persons, homeless and living in tents. This was a humanitarian catastrophe, and we were left entirely on our own. No one was helping us; no one helped us during the war in the 1990s, nor did anyone help us after the war. We left these hardships behind single-handedly, and today we stand firmly on our feet. The will of the Azerbaijani people, their faith in the National Leader, and his political course were precisely what led to all these successful steps.

Therefore, the starting point of our victories was precisely the founding congress of the New Azerbaijan Party and the period that followed. Yes, between 1993 and 2003, Azerbaijan effectively emerged from international isolation. Because back then, even while suffering under occupation, sanctions were being imposed against us-specifically as a result of the incompetent performance and foreign policy of the APF-Musavat administration. The amendment to Section 907 was adopted at that time and has not been fully repealed to this day. We were effectively presented to the world as the aggressor. That inept APF-Musavat administration did not lift a finger to change this. That is to say, we had to break out of international isolation, voice our stance, and prove that justice was on our side. How much time was required for that! Ultimately, we achieved this. One after another, international organizations began adopting decisions and resolutions reflecting Azerbaijan's position-that is, the realities on the ground-including the UN General Assembly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the OSCE. Even the European Parliament, which acts with hostility toward us today, was forced to do so. In short, this was the exit from international isolation. To improve the economic situation, foreign investment was needed, as the treasury was empty. Without investment, no development is possible in any country. The National Leader achieved this as well.

At that time, the ceasefire had only recently been declared. A few months later, the "Contract of the Century" was signed, and a massive inflow of investment began. Throughout this entire period, the foundations of statehood were simultaneously established. Azerbaijan's overall development strategy was defined-a strategy that continues to guide us today. The political course of the National Leader remains unchanged.

Naturally, as the years go by, tactical and even strategic goals adapt to a certain extent, but the core course remains unchanged: independence, statehood, economic independence, strong military potential, and the ability to maximize the use of our own capabilities. To describe it concisely, the factors I have mentioned are, in my view, sufficient.

This policy has been pursued since 2003, continues to be pursued today, and will be pursued moving forward. I would not wish to elaborate too much on this; everything is in plain sight. Today, Azerbaijan is a country deserving great respect on the international stage. Many prominent experts and analysts now classify Azerbaijan as a middle power. This is characterized by numerous parameters. We have fully ensured our economic independence. Today, we are a highly valued member of the international community, with our own destiny in our own hands.

Over these years, we have achieved every goal we set for ourselves – first and foremost, the restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. When I was first elected President in 2003, I declared that this would be the primary task. We took steps every day, every hour to achieve that honorable mission, and we achieved what we set out to achieve. Following our glorious victories, we also established peace with Armenia at the world's most prestigious venue, the White House.

I would like to share some thoughts regarding the tasks ahead today. I periodically make statements about the work that needs to be done, including in interviews and speeches. I believe that the situation in the world is changing so rapidly today that there is a great need for this. First of all, one of the main tasks is to increase our military power. A question may be asked: we have won a glorious Victory, Armenia was forced to sign a capitulation act. Today there is no conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, there is no war, there is tranquility at the borders. The peace agreement has been initialed, and contacts are already taking place. Azerbaijan has even started trade with Armenia. Why is this necessary? The answer to this, in my opinion, is very clear and obvious. This is always necessary, for every country. Because our people faced this tragedy. Our people faced the ingratitude of the Armenians. That is to say, the older generation probably remembers well their sweet words, toasts raised to health, their fluent speech in the Azerbaijani language, and even their performing Namaz.

What was the result? They saw that we were faltering a bit, they saw that we stumbled, and they stabbed us in the back. That is, it is not the first time in their history. They did the same a century earlier in another place. Therefore, we must never forget this, we must remain vigilant, and we must always, every single day, be 10 times stronger than them. Just as it is today, so it will be tomorrow. Therefore, this is the first factor.

The second factor is the ongoing processes in the world, the multiplication and widespread expansion of wars. The areas around us are blazing and boiling. Wars do not end; on the contrary, new hotspots of war and conflict are emerging – in the North, in the South, and in the Middle East. That is, wars and clashes continue around us along the entire perimeter, and there is no international mechanism to stop these wars, and there likely will not be. Because international law has completely collapsed. The number of those who attach importance to it is dropping sharply. Therefore, we must be ready every day to respond to any military provocation. We must attain such power, and we are attaining it, that no one even thinks of committing any provocation against Azerbaijan. Therefore, this is the primary task, and it is no coincidence that in our state budget currently under discussion, in next year's budget, military and security issues are again at the forefront, and nearly 9 billion manats are allocated for these purposes. Of course, we have other needs as well – first of all, the restoration of Garabagh and East Zangezur, and the improvement of the social welfare of the people. We are doing this as well, and all of this is provided for in the budget under discussion. However, if we cannot protect ourselves, then any other project of ours will become completely meaningless.

Security measures. Yes, today the people of Azerbaijan live in conditions of security and tranquility. This can be considered a great asset in today's world. Because if we look at the world map today, we will see that there are very few nations and countries living in such stability, tranquility, and peace as the Azerbaijani people. These are our realities. Therefore, security measures must always remain on the agenda. There are no risks within the country – neither physical risks, nor ideological risks, nor any other. All risks arise outside our borders. As Azerbaijan grows stronger, conducts a more active and openly independent policy, and shoots back 10 arrows for every arrow aimed at us, the pressures against us will increase even further. Look, today we do not leave a single blow against us unanswered. For one blow, we return maybe 2, 5, 10 blows, so that everyone stays in their place, does not interfere in our affairs, does not stick their nose into our lifestyle, and does not tell us what to do. Let everyone go and look after their own nation and state. Today's realities of Azerbaijan are such that we have become a role model for many countries. Therefore, serious measures are being taken and will continue to be taken regarding risks – both physical and ideological risks.

Ideological security is just as important as physical security, because ideological provocation is directed at the interior of the country. We protect our borders, and this is also one of our primary tasks. We have achieved the protection and defense of our state borders using modern technologies. However, ideological risks know no borders, especially in today's world - in the world of the internet, cyberattacks, and artificial intelligence. Therefore, we must protect ourselves from ideological provocations. How? First and foremost, of course, through education. The more educated, knowledgeable, and literate our people are, the less they will succumb to these lies, rumors, and poisonous ideological provocations. Second, patriotism. I am confident that all of us – every patriotic Azerbaijani and citizen of Azerbaijan – take pride in our state. We have achieved an unprecedented Victory in the world, and I repeat once again, entirely on our own.

Today, wars are going on in various places. Everyone has a big backer behind them, so to speak – some even have several. But we stood alone. All those big backers were against us. The co-chairs of the Minsk Group were against us. Today they are leading states in the world; just look at whom we waged war against. They stood behind Armenia and continue to stand behind it today, each in their own way. Therefore, we take pride in our Victory, our courage, our resolve, our people, and our state. This, too, serves as a serious barrier against ideological provocations. Of course, our ideological space must be free from foreign elements and foreign influences. This is, at the same time, our foreign policy strategy. We build our foreign policy – and must continue to do so – in such a way that no one interferes in our affairs. We need no one's help or patronage. When we needed help, no one helped us. When we had one million refugees, no one reached out to us. Whatever we acquired, we purchased with money. That includes all weapons, which were bought with money at world prices-down to the last bullet. I tell you this with full responsibility as Supreme Commander-in-Chief and as the person overseeing all these matters. You know how much Azerbaijan has armed itself since 2003, establishing local production and purchasing from abroad. Not once were we granted a single manat or single dollar discount. In fact, sometimes they sold to us at prices several times higher than the world market rate, and we were forced to turn a blind eye to it. Therefore, this is a very serious matter.

Our ideological work, including that carried out by party activists, must be conducted in such a way that Azerbaijani realities, the ongoing developments in our country, and the highly positive atmosphere are constantly discussed publicly. Today, such large-scale construction work is being carried out in Azerbaijan that I do not know which country has a comparable level of development – not only in Garabagh and East Zangezur, where unprecedented development is underway, but across every single region. Therefore, the time has come to properly structure ideological work, abandon clichés, and move away from purely formal events. Modern ideological work must be conducted. Our advantage is that, unlike some countries, we do not need to invent myths. In some nations, leaders try to claim past achievements as their own or exaggerate their roles by distorting history; we do not need this. What we need is for the truth to reach every citizen – at a time when there is a wide range of information sources, including in the Azerbaijani language. Attention must be paid to this as well. Why is a resource created in the Azerbaijani language in a foreign country? Is it to help us? No, it is to carry out provocations against us, mislead our people, and poison the minds of our youth. That is it. Whenever you see a resource created in Azerbaijani abroad, know that this is its goal. One does not need to look far for facts; right beside us, provocations are rained down on us day and night in Azerbaijani. Or in Western countries, Azerbaijani-language resources have been established. Why? To shatter this unity, subject Azerbaijan to their will, turn us away from our path of independence, and subsequently govern us. That is the goal. Therefore, this domain is as vital as physical security, and who should be at the center of this work? Of course, the members of the New Azerbaijan Party.

As I have said, our steps regarding foreign policy are received with great appreciation in the world. Our prestige is growing. We are joining many new formats. Today, it would be difficult to find a second country – though perhaps there is one – that builds such multifaceted international relations as Azerbaijan, maintains contact with many countries and, one could say, all major poles, and defends its own interests. In any case, this is a unique experience. It is enough to recall the events of just the past month for everyone to see that high-ranking representatives of countries hostile to each other meet in Azerbaijan within the framework of international events. Meetings and events aimed at reducing certain international risks are also held in Azerbaijan. Why is Azerbaijan chosen? First, because there is trust in us. They know that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner. Second, many countries have now joined various camps or wish to do so. We, however, do not join any camp and will not join one – we do not need to. For a country with a relatively small territory and population, it is naturally not easy to establish itself as an independent actor on the global stage and gain respect. There are many reasons for this, and I would not want to elaborate too much on that. Quite simply, among our future tasks, our foreign policy needs to be not only active, but also proactive rather than defensive. Of course, our country's role in international organizations is undeniable. Everyone remembers well that we led the second-largest institution after the UN for four years, having been elected by a unanimous decision. In November of last year, a very significant event occurred: Azerbaijan was admitted as a full member of the Consultative Meetings of Central Asia. We are not located in Central Asia; we are located in the South Caucasus. But look at how close Azerbaijan is to these countries and how vital our political, economic, transport, energy, and other projects are to them that this unprecedented event took place.

I can give another example: an organization called D-8 has been operating for 30 years with eight members, bringing together the largest countries in the Muslim world by population. In those 30 years, not a single new member had been admitted. Azerbaijan alone achieved this honorable milestone, and we are now a member of D-8. We also have very close ties with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. A summit is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan next year. This summit will not be an ordinary one, because unfortunately, Islamic countries are at war with one another today. This deeply concerns and saddens us; it should never have happened. Everyone knows well how much effort we exert to strengthen Islamic solidarity and play a unifying role, drawing on our history, present realities, political steps, and capabilities.

We have strategic partnership declarations and agreements with many EU member states – Azerbaijan maintains such a format with 10 member states. I can say that two historic events have occurred recently: we established strategic partnership relations with both China and the United States. A comprehensive strategic partnership declaration was signed with China, and a Strategic Charter was signed with the United States. These are the world's two superpowers; there is no third. Matters are naturally discussed and competition exists between these countries, and establishing rules based on mutual understanding between them is a crucial factor for the whole world. Azerbaijan is a strategic partner to both of these superpowers. Our population and territory are not large. What is it? This reflects the trust in us, the attitude toward us, and the belief in our word. There is no one left in the world who does not know that our word is as valuable as our signature. Whatever we say, we stand by it. We have never played double games, nor have we displayed hypocrisy or deceit toward any country – even though we have repeatedly faced such conduct ourselves and continue to face it today. But we can never be like them. We are people who respect ourselves; we live with dignity and conduct our policy with dignity. Through our example, everyone can see that this is possible: to defeat the enemy single-handedly, dictate your terms to the enemy, force them to sign an act of capitulation despite suffering 30 years of hardship, and then stop at the right time to achieve peace so that no more blood is shed. We do not need an eternal war; that was not our choice. In the Second Garabagh War, we stopped at the right time, and in September 2023, we also stopped at the right time, although various options existed. Strategic foresight, strategic thinking, and prioritizing the core interests of our people dictate this policy. There is no place for emotions in politics. If we had surrendered to emotions, today, a third Victory Arch would likely have been erected in the center of Yerevan.

I would like to say a few words regarding economic and social matters. Instructions have already been issued that next year the minimum wage, pensions, and social allowances will be raised.

We pursue this policy regularly so that the welfare of the Azerbaijani people improves from year to year. But of course, economic development is needed for this. It is true that the growth of gross domestic product is not particularly high, but our overall economic potential is sufficiently strong. The International Investment Forum has been held in Azerbaijan only twice – in September of this year and in the previous year. The total volume of investment contracts signed at both forums exceeds 20 billion dollars. That is, no economy can develop without investments. Here, state investments alone will not be enough. We need foreign investments – both in the oil and gas sector and in the non-oil and gas sector.

Therefore, this is effectively a manifestation of trust in Azerbaijan's economy. Look, the world's leading investment institutions participated in the Second Investment Forum held at the end of September. The funds under their management exceed 30 trillion dollars. That is, it is not difficult to imagine the caliber of the people who cooperate with Azerbaijan and wish to continue cooperating in the future – the executives of these companies and investment funds attended the forum.

For many years, we were gradually reducing our external debt. At one time, I set the goal of reducing it to 10 percent of gross domestic product. Today, our external debt constitutes 5.6 percent of our gross domestic product. This is also one of the lowest figures on a global scale. I can tell you that in all developed countries this is either 100, 110, or 120 percent. Speaking at the investment forum, I also stated that if we wished, we could reduce our debt to zero within 24 hours. What does this mean? It means that we will not leave a debt burden to future generations. To further accelerate our economic growth, we will implement investment projects even more actively.

Therefore, economic stability and financial stability are our very serious success factors today. Despite huge expenditures on military matters, army building, border protection, and the restoration of Garabagh, we increase our foreign exchange reserves year by year, and our foreign exchange reserves have already reached 90 billion dollars, which is approximately 20 times more than our external debt. If anyone can find a second such country, let them tell me so that I know as well.

The new geopolitical and economic reality is that many countries today cannot obtain energy resources as before. Here again, Azerbaijan is among the rare countries globally that produces, extracts, and exports all types of energy resources – crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, electricity, petrochemical products, and fertilizers. Energy is the primary source of production for these products as well.

Unfortunately, the crisis experienced today, especially regarding petroleum products, will likely deepen further. This crisis has two sources: one to our north and the other in the Gulf region to the south. Some traditional suppliers are already being forced to halt exports in order to meet domestic demand.

In this regard, I can also say that requests and appeals are coming to Azerbaijan from many countries asking us to export the petroleum products we produce to those countries. We have completed all this work in a timely manner. Today, our potential capacity – I mean solely in terms of petroleum products – stands at 30 million tons. Of this, 7 million tons are processed at the oil refinery in Azerbaijan, while 23 million tons are processed abroad. As you can see, we accomplished this on time. We built one refinery from scratch and acquired two refineries. Today, there are not many countries that possess a capacity of 30 million tons of petroleum products – and across three different locations, no less. Therefore, considering that – I repeat, unfortunately-the wars surrounding us are not stopping, we would very much like them to stop, but they do not – the demand for our products and our gas will increase even further.

Even those activists who have exhausted the entire world with this "green agenda" have now come to realize that no economy can develop without oil, gas, and fuel. You remember well how many groundless accusations were leveled against us during COP29 and on its eve, claiming that a climate conference should not be held in an oil-producing country. Well, Canada produces 10 times more oil than we do. It can be held there, but not here?! Once again, it was a biased approach. However, I want to say that today, serious discussions are taking place even among those who put forward the thesis of the "green transition." Well then, let them not buy our gas, our oil, or our petroleum products. How will their economies develop? That is why Azerbaijan, rich in energy resources, is becoming a very serious geopolitical and security factor today. Because energy security means the national security of every country, and our role will grow even further.

Look, some of the contracts signed on the sidelines of investment forums will specifically lead to an increase in gas and oil production. Our largest oil field, "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli," has been in operation for more than 30 years now, and a natural decline in production is taking place there. Therefore, the newly signed contracts, including those concerning the oil fields we have acquired in foreign countries, will allow us not only to stabilize production but also to increase it. In addition, the gas contract signed last month alone will provide us with an additional 5 billion cubic meters of gas.

In short, this is a long-term strategy, and the importance of our country will continue to grow. If we add the transport sector to this – I would not wish to elaborate too much on this-I can simply state that the volume of transit cargo expected to pass through the territory of Azerbaijan this year will reach 16 million tons. This represents significant growth. At one time, we could only dream of 3 to 4 million tons. We developed the infrastructure, established contacts, took the necessary administrative measures, and made these corridors-the Middle Corridor and the North-South Corridor – exceedingly attractive. Yet we are only halfway there. I have set a goal for transit cargo passing through Azerbaijan"s territory to reach 30 million tons in the medium term. Consider the substantial additional revenue this will bring us, the thousands of jobs that will be created, and how our country"s significance will rise even further.

Naturally, one of the primary tasks is the restoration of Garabagh and East Zangezur. According to the latest data presented to me yesterday, 96,000 people are currently living, working, and studying in Garabagh and East Zangezur. To date, we have allocated 28 billion manats toward the development of these regions. The vast majority of those funds have been directed toward infrastructure projects, most of which are now complete. At the same time, former displaced persons have already settled in 48 residential areas, and the "Great Return" process will accelerate further in the coming years.

The tasks ahead are, of course, far more extensive than those I have outlined. However, I do not wish to take up too much of your time. Today, I have highlighted the primary, strategically significant directions and wanted to share these thoughts with you. I wish to express my firm conviction that the activists and all members of the New Azerbaijan Party will actively participate in carrying out these historic tasks.

I wish our party new victories.

Thank you.

09:57

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has started at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Report informs.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev is delivering a speech at the event.